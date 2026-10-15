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Florida panther death toll rises to 14; two latest -- in Collier and Hendry counties -- likely by vehicles

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT
A panther mom and her three kittens walking within the Florida Wildlife Corridor
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
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WGCU
A panther mom and her three kittens walking within the Florida Wildlife Corridor

Two more Florida panther deaths have been reported – a nine-month-old panther found injured in Collier County in September and the remains of a four-month-old panther found today in Hendry County.

The deaths raise the number of panthers killed in Florida this year to 14, eight females and six males.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said the nine-month-old female panther was found on County Line Road in Collier on Sept. 20 with injuries consistent with a vehicle strike.

An FWC report said she had been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation but unfortunately due to complications from her injuries, had to be humanely euthanized on October 7.

The remains of the 4-month-old female panther were found on County Road 833 in Hendry County. The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.

Eight of the panther deaths have been in Collier County, three were in Hendry and one each in Lee, Glades and Polk counties.

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