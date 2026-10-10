Bacteria marking human waste is top reason Southwest Florida creeks and bays are on new list of polluted waters

Every two years, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection checks the state’s waters against its pollution limits and 41 contaminated water bodies in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties were added.

The ones that fail go on a special list. Then it makes the rounds to make the public aware.

More than half are for bacteria that signal waste from people and animals, often enterococcus, including three from stretches in the Peace River.

In Cape Coral’s tidal canals, an algae marker that ran low for years this time shot up past the limit.

Other areas are mixed: Charlotte County added the largest slice of the 41 contaminated waterways, yet the state other areas in Charlotte Harbor now pass nutrient tests they once failed.

Now, the state will figure out how much pollution each spot can handle and still be clean enough for swimming, fishing, and wildlife.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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