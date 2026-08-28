Trump wants cheaper beef. DeSoto County ranchers worry that plan will backfire

Editor's note: This story was originally published by Suncoast Searchlight.

In DeSoto County, where there are more cows than people, Newt Keen’s herd of almost 300 cattle is considered a small-scale operation.

But he’s been facing the same ups and downs as larger ranches — which can have herd sizes in the thousands. In the past few years, Keen’s ranch has weathered hurricanes, a drought and ever changing federal policies that impact the cost of feed, fuel and fertilizer.

Emily Andersen/Suncoast Searchlight A cow sits in the grass on Newt Keen’s DeSoto County Ranch. Behind the cow is a pile of debris leftover from recent hurricanes. | Emily Andersen, Suncoast Searchlight

“We’re a small fry,” Keen said, “but we have the same problems.”

Keen’s family has been ranching in rural DeSoto County for three generations now — long enough that the road his parents used to live on is named “Keen Street” — and he’s not inclined to give it up.

Emily Andersen/Suncoast Searchlight Newt Keen poses for a photo on his cattle ranch in DeSoto County.



But like many local ranchers, he said he’s worried about the future of the industry, especially after President Donald Trump announced he will be easing tariffs for foreign beef — a move some agricultural experts fear could further weaken the country’s future beef supply.

“In the final analysis, do I know that what he’s doing will make beef prices go down for me? No, I don’t,” Keen said. “But I think any time you try to artificially manipulate any market, there are problems.”

On Wednesday, Trump signed a proclamation removing above-quota tariffs for up to 300,000 metric tons of foreign lean beef imports over a 90-day period in an attempt to lower beef prices — which are currently at a historic high.

This month, the average price of a pound of ground beef was $6.89, up 10% from July 2025 and 25% from the same month two years ago, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Emily Andersen/Suncoast Searchlight Newt Keen has almost 300 head of cattle in his DeSoto County herd.

Trump announced the reduced tariffs on Truth Social last week, days before signing the proclamation. He was met with backlash, even from his fellow Republican lawmakers, some of whom took to social media to express their disagreement.

“Americans want U.S. beef on the table – not foreign imports,” Republican John Barrasso, a senator from Wyoming, posted on X. “Our ranchers don’t ask for special treatment. They simply want a fair marketplace. It needs to be easier — not harder — for Wyoming ranchers to feed America.”

Profits for many cattle ranchers were high last year because of the increased cost of beef, but the number of beef cows across the country is at a record low. Usually, high profits one year mean ranchers can retain more of their young heifers the next year, in order to rebuild their herd.

But an influx of imported beef could throw a wrench into that plan. If prices are artificially decreased for a few months, ranchers may need to sell more cows than they planned this year to turn a profit.

Emily Andersen, Suncoast Searchlight Newt Keen has almost 300 head of cattle in his DeSoto County herd.

Carl McKettrick, the managing partner of Arcadia Stockyard — where Keen sells his cows — and the president of the DeSoto County Cattleman’s Association, said that lawmakers should be focused on policies that encourage cattle producers to stay in the industry.

“It is imperative that cattle prices remain strong and competitive at auction sale barns, or we will continue to see older generations sell out and younger generations unwilling to take the risk,” McKettrick told Suncoast Searchlight in an email. “A loss of producers in Florida and in the U.S. hurts our food security and will remove commerce from many local businesses.”

Emily Andersen/Suncoast Searchlight Newt Keen has almost 300 head of cattle in his DeSoto County herd.

Hannah Baker, a beef cattle specialist for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, said that although many of Florida’s ranchers are doing well because of recent high profits, Trump’s announcement could be discouraging for ranchers wanting to expand their herds and likely won’t be the quick fix for beef prices that the president is hoping for.

“More beef production comes from more cows,” Baker said. “It’s going to take a while for more beef production to happen, as a cow can only have one calf per year, usually.”

It’s hard to determine exactly how much of an impact the increased beef imports will have on prices, despite Trump’s claim it will be sold at 25% below current prices. The imported beef won’t be prepared ground beef, but rather lean trimmings that can be mixed with American fat trimmings to create ground beef.

Emily Andersen/Suncoast Searchlight Newt Keen walks toward a tractor while it mows a large field on his DeSoto County ranch.

Baker said regardless, she thinks local cattle ranchers will make it through.

“Cattle producers are very resilient,” Baker said. “They are in the industry because they love being in the cattle industry.”

Keen, for his part, has been checking news articles daily to find out more about the eased tariffs and what it might mean for his ranch. But no matter how it affects him, he’s not going to stop doing what he loves.

“I think it’s a sickness … It’s just something in your blood,” Keen said. “There’s a sense of satisfaction you get.”

Emily Andersen is a watchdog/investigative reporter for Suncoast Searchlight. Email her at eandersen@suncoastsearchlight.org. This story was produced by Suncoast Searchlight, a nonprofit newsroom of the Community News Collaborative serving Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties.