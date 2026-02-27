© 2026 WGCU News
  Views of the developments along El Conquistador Parkway on Sarasota Bay called Aqua and Cirrus. Manatee and Sarasota counties have seen rapid development in the last decade.
    Government & Politics
    Window closing to roll back Florida SB 180 home rule limits
    Alice Herman/Suncoast Searchlight
    The Florida Legislature has just days in the current session to kill controversial provisions in a state law limiting local jurisdictions from regulating growth. Senate Bill 180, which passed with nearly unanimous approval last year, limits cities and counties from advancing any measures deemed more “burdensome or restrictive” on development in the wake of major storms. The law spurred backlash from local governments that had spent months — in some cases years — crafting planning policies, only to see them struck down by the state.