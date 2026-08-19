Recount expected after one-vote approval outcome in Marco Island Bond Referendum

The Collier County Canvassing Board is expected to order a recount of the votes on the Marco Island Bond Referendum, according to the county elections supervisor's office.

The final unofficial tally shows approval of the issue by one vote: 2,257 yes, and 2,256 no. That's well within the one-half percentage point margin to require a recount.

Marco Island voters cast ballots on whether to okay the borrowing of $23 million in bonds to pay for bridge replacements and repairs, as well as repaving some streets. The payoff of the bonds would be 20 years. The city said approval would mean a hike in taxes of about $55 to $60 a year for a home valued for taxes at $580,000.

The canvassing board will meet Friday afternoon, and is expected to begin a machine recount of ballots, according to a news release from the elections office. The board likely would conduct a hand, or manual, recount of the ballots, right after the machine recount.

The news release said the board is expected to certify final results on Wednesday, August 26.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News, and also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.