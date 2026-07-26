Some receive help, some give help, some give thanks at 27th Big Backpack Event

Since shortly before the turn of this century, volunteers and others have been helping the annual Big Backpack Event hand out school supplies for 27 years. It wasn't a surprise, then, when one of those they helped returned Sunday to give back a bit.

Dennis Nieves, a 17-year-old Oasis High School student, was one of those in the school supply distribution line a dozen years ago. He showed his appreciation at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that opened the supply distribution event by singing the national anthem.

“It reminds me of my childhood and the tough times I went through and just the fact that I'm just standing here, uh, it just reminds me of just the perseverance I went through,” he said.

Mike Braun/WGCU Dennis Nieves, 17, a student at Oasis High School in Cape Coral, signs the national anthem Sunday at the 27th Big Backpack Event. Despite rain and lightning the event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. With Nieves is Leonardo Garcia, founder of the Multicultural Centre and originator of the event.

Nieves mother, Yisbel Bera, said it was a pleasure to help serve the community.

"I was a single mom, now having multiple business," she said. "And being able to get back for years now is a blessing."

As the event got underway, volunteers did a back-and-forth dance between tables laden with a rainbow of colored backpacks and bags overstuffed with groceries. Volunteer Feyda Dipp explained why her effort was accompanied by smiles and laughter.

“Because I love this. Listen, I work with thousands of people. I work for Delta, airlines, and I work with thousands of people, and I love working with people. “

The day did not begin [promising. Lightning and thundershowers hit the area around the Skatium about an hour before the event. Despite wet and thundering conditions, things ran smoothly.

1 of 9 — 983294db-42c1-4da3-bba9-b17058d64444.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU 2 of 9 — 02e6bf8a-6ee3-4130-ad05-ee2f21aa6740.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU 3 of 9 — 94a8c1ca-87b8-411f-b3a2-219bcad96e3f.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU 4 of 9 — b29e17ed-4860-4cf5-8ade-6b727e703b9d.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU 5 of 9 — 579c7158-6fcc-4ff2-8b11-caee699b1a75.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU 6 of 9 — 3010a389-ac20-4279-94ab-1c1b92d7cea4.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU 7 of 9 — 4f19a4ab-a494-40fe-8f12-47a66db55030.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU 8 of 9 — 96868fa3-b1a3-40a6-84ee-279615d9f39d.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU 9 of 9 — 7d34f555-6b85-4df3-af1f-89e35d6e70c5.jpg Despite rain and lightning the 27th annual Big Backpack Event went off without a hitch Sunday with thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of groceries distributed at the Skatium in Fort Myers. Mike Braun/WGCU

Leonardo Garcia, founder of the Multicultural Centre and originator of the event, wasn't cowed by the weather:

"This is the first time that we have this kind of weather, but everything has its positive side," he said. "Look, like, we have never stopped to have that conversation, you know, because they support needed children."

For those getting the supplies, they were a godsend. Dylan Corbin of Lehigh Acres said because his wife was months into a high-risk pregnancy and he’s the only one working right now, the supplies were invaluable.

“It would definitely be a struggle. They probably would start school without most of the stuff they needed, honestly.

Overall some 3,000 backpacks were provided to help the Corbins and hundreds of others who came to the Fort Myers Skatium Sunday.

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