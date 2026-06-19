After years of complaining about order from a sludge composting facility in Highlands County, relief may be in sight

Highlands County Government and CompostUSA entered into a settlement agreement recently that possibly could cut back on the pungent odor that has blanketed the Venus community at times.

Residents like Ken Keck who live near the composting facility have complained about the smell for years.

Outdoor gatherings must be moved inside. Windows remained closed even on cool days.

Simply put, the odor from the remains of wastewater treatment plant brought to the facility to turn into compost — human waste sludge and rotting food — is repugnant to many.

CompostUSA has drawn swarms of flies – and complaints.

"Our quality of lives are affected," Keck said. "We can't ask friends to come over in the evening to enjoy the outdoors on a beautiful spring evening. Our Memorial Day picnics have to go inside."

Last year, the county’s code enforcement department took action when it served CompostUSA with an odor violation notice. Months later a special magistrate sided with the county. That pleased Keck.

"Essentially in the two years plus of us raising these concerns, the magistrates' decision was the only rock-solid thing that the Venus residents have received in the way of corroboration that we're not crazy out here," he said.

But then CompostUSA appealed the magistrate's decision.

Turns out, the special exception CompostUSA received from the county when it was trying to start the business up six years ago, had no odor regulations imposed as a condition for the special exception to use the property.

For the better part of a year, an agreement has been in the works between the county and the company.

That agreement was presented recently to the board of county commissioners.

County attorney Sherry Sutphen laid out the choices to the commissioners: Pass the settlement agreement containing demands or do nothing and have no legal standing to fight the company.

"If you do not approve something here in the form of regulations, it's fine, that goes away, and we go back to what existed before, which is no regulations whatsoever, and nothing for us to regulate anything going on the property," she said.

A majority of the commission reluctantly agreed to the terms some of which are:

* A mechanism to wash the wheels of trucks so the sludge and other products are not carried off the facility and onto public roads.

* A re-configuration of the company's driveway to alleviate traffic on public roads.

* Guaranteeing that all loads of waste coming onto the property will be inspected before being accepted.

*No longer accepting food waste, which it stopped doing more than a year ago.

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