Summer showers welcome in rural Florida, help Highlands County say "goodbye" to burn ban

The rain showers of late in rural Florida have been most welcome after months and months of dangerously dry conditions.

And soon the mountains of dead debris that have blanketed many parts of Highlands County since the winter freeze will go away.

That's because the long-standing burn ban that prohibited folks from burning it all just expired.

"I'm sure welcome news, and a little bit more rain wouldn't hurt us, just to get us more into the comfort zone," said County Commission Chairman Don Elwell.

As of Tuesday, Highlands County measured in at 432 on the Keeth-Byram Drought Index. That measures soil dryness and vegetation flammability on a scale of 0, which is saturated, to 800, which is extreme drought.

Many municipalities and counties particularly in Florida automatically trigger local burn bans when a large portion of the area reaches 500.

Highlands dipped below that the other day and so the County Commission decided to let the burn ban expire Tuesday.

Residents are urged to use caution when burning as the area is not entirely out of the danger zone.

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