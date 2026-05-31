How country-style businesses are surviving as development moves inland in SWFL

It's no secret that every year in Southwest Florida, farmland and woods are disappearing — they're developed for housing, retail outlets and commercial uses.

But what about businesses that are focused on rural life? How can they survive the loss of farms and ranches, and still find customers who appreciate a country lifestyle?

One such business is Mary Lou's Western Wear in North Fort Myers. It reports strong sales, even in a time of what some call: urban sprawl.

"A lot of it has to do with Yellowstone," co-owner Amanda Duet said, referring to the popular TV show and its spin-offs. "It has brought Western wear to the mainstream."

Duet also credits modern technology with helping to sell classic western items.

Social media's influence

"Social media has been an awesome outlet for our business," she said. "It's free and everybody is on their phone. They Google it, and it pops up." It being her store.

She said she has a niece who posts about Mary Lou's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This approach makes sense to Dr. Gina Tran, associate professor at Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert College of Business.

"I think these businesses can consider internet and social media as a tool to reach potential new customers and visitors to the area," Tran said. "And they should lean in on what their signatures are. Whether it's a signature service, or product — an offering that they are going to share with the world. Using social media and Google reviews, they don't have to have the flashiest, the best branding, the best reels, the best photography. They just have to highlight what is special, unique or community-like about their business."

Managers at Futral's Feed Store in Fort Myers said it survives by selective marketing and changing as the customer base evolves. Futral's said it now sells more dog food than ever — not just feed for farm animals.

And it's still in business after 80 years, even against relative local newcomer Tractor Supply's big company competition.

Lawhon's Grocery and Meat in the Bayshore area of Lee County said it does a booming business with fresh country staples and an old-fashioned butcher shop.

The word of mouth factor

Lawhon's uses some social media, but a long-time employee said that word of mouth and country values keep the place going.

"We're honest, legitimate, nice to everybody," Bonnie Stewart said. "We don't care if you are fat or skinny, old or young, rich or poor. They love everyone. And everybody is equal."

Lawhon's is known to be packed with customers early in the morning and at noon, serving people who are heading in from rural areas to city jobs. And many customers come in from the country because they love the food, the fresh-cut meat and other country-style items.

Professor Tran says when she travels, she loves to sample local products. And she often goes to Google reviews to find local recommendations. It's a reminder, she said, that owners should play up their products that are different, and monitor the reviews.

"The local atmosphere or offering that is unique or special, they need to lean in on that," Tran said. "Make sure customers know about this. And Google reviews are a great way to do that."

The unique factor

At Mary Lou's, the huge assortment of products seems to attract more young customers.

"I shop here because this place is unique," Alexander Arriega of Lehigh Acres said. "You cannot find this stuff — maybe some here or some there. But it's exclusively at this place. I drive 30 minutes for it. I drove 30 minutes to get here today."

Some rural-focused businesses and customers say that country people are tough, strong and resilient. They add: they wouldn't still be country folks, if they weren't.

"It's a way of life," Amanda Duet of the Western wear place said. "It's important to talk to the business owners and you know these people. You've dealt with them. So when you walk in, it's a friendly face. It is more than just hitting 'send' or 'buy' on the tablet."

It seems that in this region and at least for now, country-style retail, with some new technology mixed in, is finding ways to survive.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.