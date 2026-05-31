FGCU professor explores how Jewish worship shaped early Christian music

When Christianity emerged in the first century A.D., it was believed that worshippers didn’t entirely invent new musical compositions. That’s according to Dr. Thomas M. Cimarusti, a professor of music history at Florida Gulf Coast University, he says some of the roots of Christian chants can be traced directly to Jewish worship practices.

“I’m a music historian. I’ve been studying this since my undergraduate days, so none of it came as a surprise,” he said. “It was really about putting it together in a cohesive and accessible framework for everyone to understand. That’s why I say, ‘Let’s sing one, and you’ll hear the difference.’ Even if you don’t know the terminology, you can hear the similarity.”

The most direct line between the two traditions runs through the Book of Psalms - - an ancient Hebrew songbook at the center of Jewish worship. When Christianity emerged in the first century, those psalms and the way they were sung became foundational in early Christian practices.

“One of the things that we clearly see in Christian chants is the influence of what the Jewish community would call cantillation -- which is basically the singing of Scripture by the use of musical formulas,” Dr. Cimarusti said.

Cantillation relies on established melodic patterns that shape how sacred texts are delivered. Instead of harmony or instrumental accompaniment, it uses a single melodic line to carry long passages of text. It can be heard in monophonic texts such as the Song of Songs.

Early Christian chants developed in similar ways. In monasteries today, psalms are sung using similar melodic formulas and while theology has evolved, the musical framework has retained clear ties to its origins.

“I took on this topic, because I wanted to somehow bridge the understanding of the influences that Judaism had on Christian worship.”

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