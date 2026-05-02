Spirit Airlines shuttered -- now what for customers? There are things you can do

With Spirit Airlines shuttering operations today, some customers with tickets might not know what heir options are for refunds or transferring to other airlines.

Several airlines have offered Spirit customers and employees a lifeline.

For example, Frontier Airlines today announced systemwide rescue fare discounts and offered a $199 GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass to support travelers affected by Spirit Airlines’ end of operations, helping customers maintain access to low fares.

THE STORY: Spirit Airlines ceases operations after escalating financial struggles

Frontier currently serves more than 100 routes previously flown by Spirit and will expand further this summer with nine additional routes, plus 15 additional daily flights across 18 former Spirit markets, giving customers more options to rebook their travel plans with confidence while keeping fares low.

Other airlines offering help to Spirit customers included JetBlue, United, Southwest and American. Contact the individual airlines for details. United has also offered help for Spirit's workers, but details have not yet been made available.

Meanwhile, the website TravelPirates.com offered this list of what Spirit customers could do:

Customers who bought tickets with a credit or debit card will be issued automatic refunds, but Spirit said it cannot help rebook flights to another airline. Passengers who booked through a travel agent should contact the travel agent directly.

If you paid cash or used Spirit loyalty points, you could be out of luck. Free Spirit points cannot be transferred to other airlines' loyalty programs, and refunds from non-card purchases will be decided in bankruptcy court, which could take a very long time.

Here's the short version of what to do today:



Credit or debit card: Call your card issuer now and initiate a chargeback. This is covered under federal credit laws as a non-delivery of service.

Travel agent booking: Call the agent directly, they handle the refund process.

Cash, vouchers, or Free Spirit points: File a claim in the bankruptcy process and expect delays. Don't count on getting that money back quickly.

Mid-trip passengers: You'll need to buy a new ticket on another carrier out of pocket. Spirit will not reimburse those costs.

Keep your Spirit itinerary: Industry analyst Henry Harteveldt recommends keeping copies of your Spirit booking in case another airline requires proof when booking rescue fares.

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