Renewal of Vote-by-Mail requests required under Florida law for elections in 2026

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 10, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT
File
/
WGCU

Under Florida law, all previous vote-by-mail requests have expired. Voters must submit a new request to vote-by-mail in the 2026 election cycle.

Vote-by-mail requests must be made to the county Supervisor of Elections in the voter’s county of registration.

For information about how to request a vote-by-mail ballot and/or how to vote and return your vote-by-mail ballot, visit Vote-by-Mail.

A request for a vote-by-mail ballot must be made directly to your county supervisor of elections.

For information about vote-by-mail for absent stateside military and overseas military and civilians, visit Military and Overseas Voting. For information about accessible voting methods for persons with disabilities, visit Accessible Voting for Persons with Disabilities.

Please refer to Election Dates for key dates including the deadline to request a vote-by-mail for the 2026 Primary Election and 2026 General Election. Ballots requested within the 10-day period before an election require a special emergency affidavit to be executed.

Vote-By-Mail links

https://www.lee.vote/277/Request-a-Vote-by-Mail-Ballot
https://www.colliervotes.gov/201/Vote-by-Mail
https://www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov/1218/Vote-By-Mail
https://www.sarasotavotes.gov/161/Vote-by-Mail
https://www.voteglades.com/
https://www.hendryelections.org/Vote-By-Mail
https://voteokeechobee.gov/vote-by-mail/
https://votedesotofl.gov/voter-information/how-to-vote/vote-by-mail/
https://www.votehighlands.gov/vote-by-mail

For all other counties in Florida:https://dos.fl.gov/elections/for-voters/check-your-voter-status-and-polling-place/vote-by-mail-ballot-information-and-status-lookup/

