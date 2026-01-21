Naples council approves Pride Fest with drag show restrictions

A permit has been approved for the 2026 Naples Pride Fest, but it came with reimposed restrictions on drag performances that are currently being challenged in federal court.

The Naples City Council made the decision after a seven-hour meeting Wednesday that included other agenda items and more than an hour of public comment on the Pride Fest application.

The April 18 festival at Cambier Park will proceed under the same conditions as last year: drag shows must be held indoors and restricted to attendees 18 and older.

The council also approved police-recommended street closures for the event. Event organizers expect to draw around 4,000 attendees.

Naples Pride sued the city over last year's restrictions, arguing they violate constitutional protections. That lawsuit remains pending.

Public comments revealed continued divisions amongst the community. Residents like Andrea Warder urged the council to deny the permit, questioning whether Naples Pride met the city's requirement.

"According to the city's special event permit requirements, an applicant must be in good standing with the city," she said. "Naples Pride failed to pay what they owed from their previous event."

Cori Craciun, executive director of the Naples Pride Center, defended the festival's importance. "We are not asking anyone to attend our festival if they don't want to, but we are asking you to let those who do want to be there enjoy that day with their friends, their family and their community so they know they are not alone."

Opponents cited concerns about park access, security and the proximity of performances to a children's playground. Some called for eliminating drag shows from the event entirely.

The council voted unanimously to approve the permit and the festival will procced in April.

