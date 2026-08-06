Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership

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The free event will feature experts from business, academia, and government with practical information and ideas on increasing nature’s ability to rebound from extreme changes in Southwest Florida.
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A Charlotte Harbor-based member of the national estuary program will host a summit later this month designed to expand the region’s ability to prepare for and recover from climate change
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Sarasota Bay managers have managed a rare win in sea grass health and recovery in lagoons and bay around the state.
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Calusa Waterkeeper has announced a new Executive Director. Learn more about Trisha Botty and her plans to continue advocating for improved water quality in our region.
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Once it’s completed, the massive Caloosahatchee River West Basin Storage, or C-43 reservoir, near Alva will hold about 55 billion gallons of water…
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The Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program partnered with local non-profit organizations as well as private citizens and companies to try to restore…