© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Everblades are Ready to Make History… Again

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

It’s becoming a spring tradition in Southwest Florida. As summer approaches, The Florida Everblades make the ECHL Eastern Conference Finals. Once again the Blades are gearing up for the chance to compete for their fourth consecutive Kelly Cup Championship. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford spoke with players and coaches about how they stay focused when they are closing in on history as back-to-back-to-back-to-back titles.

Florida Everblades Are Ready to Make History… Again | WGCU News
Tags
Sports WGCU NewsFlorida EverbladesEverbladesHockeySportsKelly Cup
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News