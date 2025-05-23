Florida Everblades are Ready to Make History… Again

It’s becoming a spring tradition in Southwest Florida. As summer approaches, The Florida Everblades make the ECHL Eastern Conference Finals. Once again the Blades are gearing up for the chance to compete for their fourth consecutive Kelly Cup Championship. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford spoke with players and coaches about how they stay focused when they are closing in on history as back-to-back-to-back-to-back titles.

