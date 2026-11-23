About six years ago Florida Gulf Coast University offered its first class on kindness. Not long after, founding faculty member and Chair of the school's Integrated Studies program, Dr. Maria Roca, founded the school's Roots of Compassion & Kindness (ROCK) Center. Its mission is to advocate for compassionate action and empower students to carry these values into their lives and careers, while demonstrating that compassion can be learned, practiced, and shared at any age.

Over the years we've had Maria, and folks from the ROCK Center, and people they work with, on this show to shine light on the work they're doing. As they've persisted in their efforts, their work has expanded to include things like their Compassionate SWFL Community Conversations and their ROCK of Ages program. and earlier this year they hosted the first-ever K20 Kindness Without Borders Summit that gathered kindness leaders from around the world to share knowledge and inspire action.

Earlier this month, the ROCK Center named its inaugural class of 15 Kindness Ambassadors: three FGCU students, three faculty members, and three members of the community.

Now, a group of them are heading to Rome, Italy for the 20th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates. Since 1999, Nobel Peace Prize laureates have met to listen, exchange ideas, and sign a Final Declaration. Each year they focus on a topic or theme. Early years were things like 'New Policies for the 21st Century'; 'Ethics in Politics, Economics, and Science'; and 'Atom for Peace or Atom for War?' This year's theme is 'AI Journey for Peace'.

We learn about the new Kindness Ambassador Program, and their trip to Italy.

Guests:

Dr. Maria Roca, Director of FGCU's Roots of Compassion & Kindness Center and a founding faculty member

Ellie Johnson, FGCU junior studying Social Work, and one of the first-ever ROCK Center Kindness Ambassadors

Roberto Garcia, instructor in the Department of Integrated Studies and also an inaugural Kindness Ambassador

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