2026 Midterm Election Analysis

The results of Tuesday’s midterm elections herald some substantial changes coming to the political arena both at the national level and here in Florida.

Democrats have won the U.S. House and Senate returning the Democratic party to full control of Congress.

In an historic victory here in Florida, Republican Byron Donalds narrowly defeated Democrat David Jolly in the gubernatorial race. Donalds will be become the state’s first Black governor and the nation's first elected Black Republican governor.

Republican incumbent Ashley Moody narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Angie Nixon to retain her U.S. Senate seat. Other statewide races for Florida cabinet positions also produced very narrow victories for Republican incumbents.

With at least one race too close to call, it appears the Florida legislature’s mid-decade congressional redistricting aimed at favoring Republican candidates didn’t turn out as intended.

In the Florida legislature Republicans have lost their supermajority in the state House and the GOP’s supermajority in the state Senate is in jeopardy.

The passage of Amendment 3 means non-school homestead property tax exemptions will increase dramatically in the coming years, which will fundamentally change the state’s property tax system.

We’ll get a deep examination and analysis of results from the midterm elections in a conversation with Florida Gulf Coast University Political Science professor Dr. Sandra Pavelka, Ph.D., and fellow Political scientist and Assistant Director of the University of Central Florida’s School of Politics, Security and International Affairs, Aubrey Jewett, Ph.D.