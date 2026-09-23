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Dental care for neurodivergent pediatric patients

By Cary Barbor
Published September 23, 2026 at 1:18 PM EDT

Bright lights, drilling noises, pain in your mouth…the dentist’s office can be a lot. But for children and adolescents who are neurodivergent, and particularly sensitive to sensory experiences, it can be impossible. In fact, it may keep them from getting dental care. But the Healthcare Network in Immokalee has designed its offices and trained its staff to make the experience more bearable for these patients. They recently earned the designation of a Certified Autism Center. Dr. Douglas Keck joins us to talk about the challenges faced by these patients and the changes Healthcare Network has made in its pediatric dental program.

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Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor