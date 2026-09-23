Dental care for neurodivergent pediatric patients

Bright lights, drilling noises, pain in your mouth…the dentist’s office can be a lot. But for children and adolescents who are neurodivergent, and particularly sensitive to sensory experiences, it can be impossible. In fact, it may keep them from getting dental care. But the Healthcare Network in Immokalee has designed its offices and trained its staff to make the experience more bearable for these patients. They recently earned the designation of a Certified Autism Center. Dr. Douglas Keck joins us to talk about the challenges faced by these patients and the changes Healthcare Network has made in its pediatric dental program.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.