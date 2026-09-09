How to resist poisonous people, with Leanne ten Brinke

On this show, we hear from Leanne ten Brinke, a PhD in psychology. Her research investigates trust, deception, and dark personality traits. Her new book is POISONOUS PEOPLE: How to Resist them and Improve Your Life, and it is based on that research.

She reveals that the small portion of the population with psychopathic and related personality traits causes most of the world’s suffering. They commit a disproportionate amount of crime and they poison communities by spreading negativity and misinformation. She helps us understand the harm caused by these people, and lets us know how to manage or exit relationships with them.

Buy the book!

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