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What are the benefits of cold plunging?

By Cary Barbor
Published August 26, 2026 at 12:37 PM EDT
Author Chris Ballard
Alexandra Ballard
Author Chris Ballard

You may have heard lately about cold plunges. Just as the name implies, a cold plunge involves dunking yourself into freezing cold water. Some people do it after an intense workout, when it helps reduce muscle soreness and inflammation. Others say it improves their mood, boosts their immune system, and helps them sleep better. Our guest, Chris Ballard, has a new book called THE PLUNGE: Maverick Swimmers, an Unlikely Quest, and the Transformative Power of Cold Water. He researched all sorts of cold plungers and even tried it himself. Hear our conversation.

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Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor