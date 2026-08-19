Florida 2026 Primary Election Analysis

Voters choose Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly as their parties’ respective nominees in the race for Florida Governor.

In a surprise upset, Democratic State Rep. Angie Nixon defeated Lt. Col. Alex Vindman in the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate. She now faces incumbent Ashley Moody in the November General Election.

Primary contests for U.S. House seats in the sunshine state were loaded with candidates, but voters by-and-large choose to back incumbents.

Before election night, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd had said voter turnout could land under 20%, but overall voter turnout was a bit higher at around 25%.

With the Nov. 3 General Election now just 11 weeks away, we’ll take a closer look at the results and what they’re setting up for the General Election in a conversation with FGCU Political Science Professor Sandra Pavelka, Ph.D., and UCF Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett, Ph.D.