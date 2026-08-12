The Bridge for Women: Peer support for survivors of domestic abuse

Getting out of a domestic violence situation is an experience very few people understand. That's why it's so important for women in that circumstance to have peers they can talk to, who have walked the path before them. On this episode of Gulf Coast Life, we hear about an organization that can help women find those peers.

Laurien Papa Bartuccio co-founded The Bridge for Women. It provides trauma-informed peer support for survivors of domestic abuse in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, and Hendry counties. She has also written a novel called Swing State that is based on her own experience.

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