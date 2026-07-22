Sarasota docs discover way to diagnose lung cancer earlier, improving treatment odds

Lung cancer is often discovered late, when it is hard to treat. The overall five-year survival rate is just 20.5%. But lung health specialists at Sarasota Memorial Health System have discovered a detection program that can catch lung cancer early – at Stage I or Stage II --when patients have the best chance of survival from the disease.

Pulmonologist and associate chief medical officer Joseph Seaman helped develop this early detection program. He joins us to talk about this exciting development.

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