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Sarasota docs discover way to diagnose lung cancer earlier, improving treatment odds

By Cary Barbor
Published July 22, 2026 at 9:21 AM EDT
Joseph Seaman, MD
Edwin Wisbrun
Joseph Seaman, MD

Lung cancer is often discovered late, when it is hard to treat. The overall five-year survival rate is just 20.5%. But lung health specialists at Sarasota Memorial Health System have discovered a detection program that can catch lung cancer early – at Stage I or Stage II --when patients have the best chance of survival from the disease.

Pulmonologist and associate chief medical officer Joseph Seaman helped develop this early detection program. He joins us to talk about this exciting development.

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Gulf Coast Life Gulf Coast LifeLung cancerSarasota Memorial Hospital
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor