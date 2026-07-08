© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

Dr. Grace Farris illustrated med school and residency with a graphic memoir

By Cary Barbor
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT
Author photo: Sarah Natsumi Moore

Dr. Grace Farris, now a practicing physician in Austin, Texas, began med school with visions of TV doctors and glamorous operating rooms in her head. Then she began the arduous and all-too-real process of medical school and residency, and picked up her pastel pencils to help her get through it.

Her latest book is a graphic memoir called See One, Do One, Teach One: The Art of Becoming a Doctor.

Through candid and funny comics, she walks us through everything from the overwhelming smell of formaldehyde that emanates from her cadaver to the racism and sexism that confront her in the healthcare system.

Buy the book!

Tags
Gulf Coast Life Gulf Coast LifeMedicine
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor