Dr. Grace Farris illustrated med school and residency with a graphic memoir

Dr. Grace Farris, now a practicing physician in Austin, Texas, began med school with visions of TV doctors and glamorous operating rooms in her head. Then she began the arduous and all-too-real process of medical school and residency, and picked up her pastel pencils to help her get through it.

Her latest book is a graphic memoir called See One, Do One, Teach One: The Art of Becoming a Doctor.

Through candid and funny comics, she walks us through everything from the overwhelming smell of formaldehyde that emanates from her cadaver to the racism and sexism that confront her in the healthcare system.

Buy the book!