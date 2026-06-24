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Student-athletes are required to get an EKG. Here's what docs are finding.

By Cary Barbor
Published June 24, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT
courtesy HealthCare Network

A new Florida law requires school-age student athletes to get EKGs before the season starts for their sport. The idea is to detect heart problems before they cause damage. We talk with Dr. Sal Anzalone of the HealthCare Network in Naples about how they have implemented the testing and what they have found so far.

To schedule an EKG at no charge at HealthCare Network, call 239-658-3000.

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Gulf Coast Life WGCU NewsPediatric Health CareHeart Health
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor