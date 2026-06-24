Student-athletes are required to get an EKG. Here's what docs are finding.

A new Florida law requires school-age student athletes to get EKGs before the season starts for their sport. The idea is to detect heart problems before they cause damage. We talk with Dr. Sal Anzalone of the HealthCare Network in Naples about how they have implemented the testing and what they have found so far.

To schedule an EKG at no charge at HealthCare Network, call 239-658-3000.

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