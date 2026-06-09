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Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

Catherine Price explains how to scroll less and live more

By Cary Barbor
Published June 9, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Colin Lenton
Catherine Price

The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World is a cheerful book filled with colorful illustrations, and it’s aimed at kids and tweens. The book goes into how tech companies design games and apps to keep our eyeballs on them, at the expense of human interaction and conversation. But a growing number of young people are rebelling against the techcompanies and putting down their devices. And this book can help.

Listen to co-author Catherine Price discuss how families can talk about screen time, and find other ways to interact.

Resources:

AmazingGeneration.com

CatherinePrice.com

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Gulf Coast Life Gulf Coast LifeTechnology
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor