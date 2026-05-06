GCL Book Club: Audiobook Narrator Edoardo Ballerini

Today’s episode is something special. For the first time, we hear from an audiobook narrator.

If you listen to audiobooks, you’ve probably heard the voice of Edoardo Ballerini. In the world of audiobooks, winning an Audie is like winning an Oscar, and Ballerini has won several of them, including Best Male Narrator, twice.

He talks to us about how his background in acting helps his performances, how he began recording classic texts just for fun during the pandemic, and whether he has time to read for fun.

His PD Collection.

The Doorman by Chris Pavone: a sample.

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