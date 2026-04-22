Dr. Nicole Iovine on the human immune system and vaccines

Since the beginning of 2026, Florida has reported 145 cases of measles, an extremely contagious and dangerous disease that is easily prevented with a vaccine. But with a state Surgeon General and a federal head of Health and Human Services who are both campaigning against vaccinations, Florida is experiencing a historically low rate of childhood immunizations. Today we hear from Dr. Nicole Iovine. She’s an infectious disease expert as well as chief hospital epidemiologist at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. She’ll talk to us all about how our immune systems work.

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