Justin Garcia discusses the science of sex, fidelity, and love

Today's show features Dr. Justin Garcia, executive director of the Kinsey Institute. He discusses his new book, The Intimate Animal: The Science of Sex, Fidelity, and Why we Live and Die for Love. The book is a fascinating look at how we humans navigate our love lives.Why are we attracted to certain people and not to others? Why do we stray from monogamy? How are dating apps affecting our lives? And more.

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