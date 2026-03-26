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Justin Garcia discusses the science of sex, fidelity, and love

By Cary Barbor
Published March 26, 2026 at 8:58 AM EDT
Dr. Justin Garcia, executive director of the Kinsey Institute
Anna Powell Denton/Anna Powell Denton
Dr. Justin Garcia, executive director of the Kinsey Institute

Today's show features Dr. Justin Garcia, executive director of the Kinsey Institute. He discusses his new book, The Intimate Animal: The Science of Sex, Fidelity, and Why we Live and Die for Love. The book is a fascinating look at how we humans navigate our love lives.Why are we attracted to certain people and not to others? Why do we stray from monogamy? How are dating apps affecting our lives? And more.

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Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor