Post Florida 2026 Legislative Session analysis

Florida lawmakers closed the state’s 2026 regular legislative session, March 13, without passing a budget, as the House and Senate’s proposed spending plans remain more than $1 billion apart.

Several bills considered priority legislation also failed to pass including Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push for an AI Bill of Rights, Senate President Ben Albritton’s “Rural Renaissance” package, and a “medical freedom” bill that would have created more ways for parents to opt their children out of school vaccine mandates. Lawmakers also failed to pass legislation addressing DeSantis’ priority of reducing or eliminating homestead property taxes.

Significant bills that did pass include a measure requiring verification of U.S. citizenship for voters that restricts some forms of ID for voting, and a bill that aims to ban local governments from funding or promoting anything related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Ahead of the first of what could become several special legislative sessions beginning next month, we’ll get insight from UCF Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett, Ph.D., and FGCU Political Scientist Sandra Pavelka, Ph.D.