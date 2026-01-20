© 2026 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

Naples City Council Candidate Forum

By John Davis
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
The League of Women Voters of Collier County held a Naples City Council Candidate Forum, Jan. 13, with all eight candidates vying for three seats on the city council in the Feb. 3, 2026 election.
naplesgov.com
In Naples a slate of eight candidates is vying for three city council seats in an election set for Feb. 3, 2026. Ahead of the election, the League of Women Voters of Collier County, Greater Naples Leadership and other members of the Collier County Forum Coalition held a candidate forum in Naples City Council chambers moderated by Naples Daily News Executive Editor Wendy Fullerton Powell and WGCU host and reporter John Davis.

We’ll listen back to a condensed version of that forum, during which all eight candidates were given an opportunity to respond to the same questions.

Candidates in the race include Dan Barone, Ted Blankenship,Ray Christman, John Krol, John Langley, Sally Petersen, Scott Schultz, and Penny Taylor.

The top three vote getters in the election will gain a seat on the council. There is no early voting in this election. Registered voters can cast their ballot at their voting precinct on election day. Jan. 22 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Mail-in-ballots must be mailed back by Jan. 27 or dropped off at the Collier County Supervisor of Elections office by 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Tags
Gulf Coast Life Gulf Coast LifeNaples City CouncilElectionElection 2026League of Women VotersGovernment
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
