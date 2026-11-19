Sarasota-based classical guitarist, composer, educator and lecturer Edwin Culver performs live in studio ahead of his one-night-only “Classical Guitar From Around the World,” solo concert on Dec. 1, 2026 at the Norris Center Theatre in Naples.

Culver graduated from Hillsdale College with a degree in Music Performance, even though he first arrived at the school without yet being able to read music. He went on to teach music history, theory, and composition to K-12 students at the Classical Academy of Sarasota.

These days, he’s focused full time on performing, touring, and composing. Culver’s performances have a more laid-back atmosphere than traditional classical music performances.

His debut album “Our Souls Stretched Tight Across the Skies” reached number eight on the Hypeddit Top 100 Classical Chart. Culver’s original compositions tend to engage heavy themes including war, depression, and finding hope in suffering.

His Dec. 1st concert will blend cinematic Spanish melodies, timeless classical favorites, and Culver’s own modern compositions along with the stories behind the music.

We’ll hear Culver perform works by Francisco Tárrega, Bartolomé Calatayud, and an original composition as we learn about his mission to make classical music more accessible, his heavy metal roots, and the inspiration behind his original compositions.