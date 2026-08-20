A conversation with the cast of Theatre Conspiracy’s production of the laugh-out-loud comedy “What Springs Forth”

Theatre Conspiracy is closing its 34th season with a production of the contemporary comedy “What Springs Forth” from award-winning playwright and screenwriter Carey Crim.

It’s the story of three middle-aged women who have been friends since college who reuniting for what was supposed to be a relaxing luxurious high-end wellness spa retreat. However, one of the friends, along with her mysterious new business partner, has surreptitiously changed their itinerary into a wilderness survival camp.

White the premise sounds like a broad outdoor comedy; the wilderness adventure is really a mechanism for stripping away the characters' normal defenses and exposing what's going on in their lives and friendships.

This is familiar territory for the playwright, whose other works also tend to use humor to explore complicated situations and revelations, but “What Springs Forth” really stands out for its comedy. Carey Crim herself has called it a “laugh-out-loud comedy” that is “borderline farce.”

We take a deeper dive into the show cast members Tiffany Campbell, Anne Reed, and Lucy Sundby.