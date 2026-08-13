“Larger Than Life Watercolors” retrospective exhibition of works by Zan Lombardo now at Cape Coral Art Center

The Cape Coral Art Center is featuring a retrospective exhibition of works by multi-award winning Pine Island-based painter Zan Lombardo titled “Larger Than Life Watercolors.”

The title of the exhibition references to the large-scale watercolor scrolls that she’s become well known for.

These highly detailed works can be 30 feet in length. Although watercolor is often associated with subtle washes, Lombardo’s style tends to be much bolder with rich saturated colors and intricate layering, emphasizing dramatic scale and intense color while still showcasing the transparency and luminosity unique to the medium.

Zan is the daughter and granddaughter of award-winning storytellers, and she carries that legacy into her artistic practice, with the incorporation of stories, poems, and songs.

Her work has garnered awards including the Robert Rauschenberg Power of Art Award and the National Energy Foundation’s Igniting Creative Energy Award.

This newest exhibition features examples of her signature watercolor style along with previously unexhibited works.