Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center hosts exhibit of incendiary works by artist James Massacci

This month, the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is featuring a solo exhibition of works by fashion designer and self-described “debate artist” James Massacci titled “The Emotions of Everyday Life.”

Massacci’s art is not intended to comfort. Rather, it confronts. His incendiary works are often predicated on simple images with powerful messages that challenge social constructs and ideological assumptions in a way that can leave viewers debating with the artist or debating with themselves.

This exhibition marks the singe largest display of Massacci’s work to date. We’ll talk with Massacci about the exhibition and his broader unconventional approach to creating art.

If You Go:

James Massacci’s exhibition “The Emotions of Everyday Life”

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Capital Gallery

2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Show runs through July 30, 2026