Risk and vulnerability take center stage in Theatre Conspiracy’s production of Mark St. Germain’s “Dancing Lessons”

Theatre Conspiracy’s summer performance offerings continue with a production of playwright Mark St. Germain’s romantic comedy “Dancing Lessons.”

The humorous and heartfelt show centers on two characters who, at first glance, may seem to have little in common. Ever, played by actor Steven Coe, is a brilliant geoscientist on the autism spectrum who has won a prestigious award and must attend a formal banquet where dancing will be expected.

Senga, played by actor Chloe Elliot-Chan, is a talented Broadway dancer whose career has been derailed by a serious injury. Unable to perform, she’s struggling with pain, depression and uncertainty about her future.

Ever hires Senga to teach him just enough dancing to get through the awards ceremony, and what begins simply as a practical arrangement evolves into an exploration of vulnerability, trust, friendship, and eventually something deeper.

Risk and vulnerability are central themes of the play as both characters face stepping outside their comfort zones. For Ever, that manifests socially as he grapples with bouts of sensory overload and is averse to physical touch. For Senga, it is grappling with her emotional isolation and an injury that could spell the end of her livelihood. We will take a closer look at the play in a conversation with actor Steven Coe.