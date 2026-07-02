ENCORE: Blou Note performs live in studio!

We listen back to our recent episode including music performed live in studio by Southwest Florida-based musician Melinda “Blou Note” Daniel!

Blou Note is a dynamic singer, songwriter, poet, author, editor, actor, model and motivational speaker. Her primary style could best be described as soul or neo-soul, but her eclectic and inclusive tastes allow her to find the soul in good music from a broad range of genres.

Over the last six years, Blou Note’s distinctive voice and style have been making an indelible mark on the local music scene, and she performs regularly at venues throughout the region and beyond.

Blou Note will perform a mix of her original music and some favorite covers. We will talk with her about her life journey through music, the broader meaning behind the Blou Note movement, and her upcoming “Blou Light Anniversary Special” at the Alliance for the Arts on Aug. 8, 2026.