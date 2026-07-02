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Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

ENCORE: Blou Note performs live in studio!

By John Davis
Published July 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Southwest Florida-based singer/songwriter Melinda "Blou Note" Daniel
TONYA BARNES PHOTOGRAPHY
Southwest Florida-based singer/songwriter Melinda "Blou Note" Daniel

We listen back to our recent episode including music performed live in studio by Southwest Florida-based musician Melinda “Blou Note” Daniel!

Blou Note is a dynamic singer, songwriter, poet, author, editor, actor, model and motivational speaker. Her primary style could best be described as soul or neo-soul, but her eclectic and inclusive tastes allow her to find the soul in good music from a broad range of genres.

Over the last six years, Blou Note’s distinctive voice and style have been making an indelible mark on the local music scene, and she performs regularly at venues throughout the region and beyond.

Blou Note will perform a mix of her original music and some favorite covers. We will talk with her about her life journey through music, the broader meaning behind the Blou Note movement, and her upcoming “Blou Light Anniversary Special” at the Alliance for the Arts on Aug. 8, 2026.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast Life Arts EditionGulf Coast LifeArts & CultureLocal MusicLive MusicSinger/SongwriterSoul
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis