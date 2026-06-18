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Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Blou Note performs live in studio!

By John Davis
Published June 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
Melinda "Blou Note" Daniel performs live in studio at WGCU
Melinda "Blou Note" Daniel performs live in studio at WGCU

We will hear music performed live in studio by Southwest Florida-based musician Melinda “Blou Note” Daniel!

Blou Note is a dynamic singer, songwriter, poet, author, editor, actor, model and motivational speaker. Her primary style could best be described as soul or neo-soul, but her eclectic and inclusive tastes allow her to find the soul in good music from a broad range of genres.

Over the last six years, Blou Note’s distinctive voice and style have been making an indelible mark on the local music scene, and she performs regularly at venues throughout the region and beyond.

Melinda "Blou Note" Daniel" in studio with WGCU's John Davis
Melinda "Blou Note" Daniel" in studio with WGCU's John Davis

Blou Note will perform a mix of her original music and some favorite covers. We will talk with her about her life journey through music, the broader meaning behind the Blou Note movement, and her upcoming “Blou Light Anniversary Special” at the Alliance for the Arts on Aug. 8, 2026.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast Life Arts EditionGulf Coast LifeArts & CultureLive MusicLocal MusicSoulLocal MusicSinger/Songwriter
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis