Fort Myers artist Christian De Jesús exhibits solo show “UN-MASKED” at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

A solo exhibition of works by Southwest Florida-based artist Christian De Jesús titled “UN-MASKED” is coming to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in the downtown Fort Myers River District.

Christian was born in Fort Myers, and his artistic passion developed early in life. His unique approach to visual expression is evident even in the tools he uses. He tends to use more unconventional surfaces like found fabrics, cardboard, wood, or loose canvas.

He also uses a diverse range of mediums including acrylic, spray paint, airbrush, pastels or sumi ink. His textured works often carry an engaging, raw tactile quality.

Visually his work can be described as contemporary expressionism. It fuses abstract and figurative elements, often incorporating symbolic imagery to explore heavy themes of death and the transient nature of life, the beauty and complexity of the human condition, and the weight of our choices.

Stylistically, Christian’s visual language takes inspiration from pop art, street art, horror imagery, and psychological themes. We will talk with the artist ahead of the exhibition’s opening reception on June 5.