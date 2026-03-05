© 2026 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Florida Repertory Theatre Season 29 Preview

By John Davis
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:40 AM EST
Florida Repertory Theatre in Fort Myers recently announced the line up of nine productions that will make up their 29th season starting this fall.
Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers recently announced the line up of shows for their 29th season. The slate of nine productions includes both adult and family-friendly comedies, a psychological thriller, a documentary/music collaboration, and plenty of nostalgic music and musical reviews.

We’ll get a preview and explore the company’s upcoming production of the cult classic “Little Shop of Horrors” in a conversation with Florida Rep Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen.

John Davis
