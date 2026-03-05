Florida Repertory Theatre Season 29 Preview

Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers recently announced the line up of shows for their 29th season. The slate of nine productions includes both adult and family-friendly comedies, a psychological thriller, a documentary/music collaboration, and plenty of nostalgic music and musical reviews.

We’ll get a preview and explore the company’s upcoming production of the cult classic “Little Shop of Horrors” in a conversation with Florida Rep Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen.