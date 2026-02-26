Cape Arts Network launches to support Cape Coral’s arts and culture sector

The Cape Arts Network (CAN) officially launched on Feb. 13, 2026 as an independent community -based organization that will work to uplift, support, and foster long-term growth of the arts and culture sector in Cape Coral.

The concept for the new organization, currently pending nonprofit status, came out of an arts and culture roundtable convened by the Cape Coral Economic Development Department, last fall.

We’ll take a closer look at CAN and explore the organization’s vision in a conversation with Cape Arts Network founding President Amy Ginsburg and founding Treasurer David Acevedo.