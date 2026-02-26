© 2026 WGCU News
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Cape Arts Network launches to support Cape Coral’s arts and culture sector

By John Davis
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:55 AM EST
Cape Arts Network founding board members (from left) Samantha Ellis, David Acevedo, Rachel Richardson (back), Amy Ginsburg, Reina Schlager (back), Beverly Fox, Elijah Marcinyszin (back), Dyann Miller, Stacey Sawyer, Matt Connar (back), and Sig Bushman.
Courtesy of the Cape Arts Network
The Cape Arts Network (CAN) officially launched on Feb. 13, 2026 as an independent community -based organization that will work to uplift, support, and foster long-term growth of the arts and culture sector in Cape Coral.

The concept for the new organization, currently pending nonprofit status, came out of an arts and culture roundtable convened by the Cape Coral Economic Development Department, last fall.

We’ll take a closer look at CAN and explore the organization’s vision in a conversation with Cape Arts Network founding President Amy Ginsburg and founding Treasurer David Acevedo.

