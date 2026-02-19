© 2026 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Players Circle Theater adds performances of “Over the Tavern” due to popular demand while preparing for “4,000 Miles”

By John Davis
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:09 PM EST

Players Circle Theater’s currently running production of playwright Tom Dudzick’s comedy-drama “Over the Tavern” has been so successful, the company is adding additional performances due to overwhelming demand.

At the same time, Players Circle is also preparing for the next production of their seventh season, which will by playwright Amy Herzog’s contemporary family drama “4,000 Miles.”
Both plays contain strong autobiographical elements of the playwrights’ lives and have a strong, broad relatability.

We’ll explore both shows, plus a look at what’s on the horizon for Players Circle Theater in a conversation with Artistic Director and co-founder Bob Cacioppo, Producing Director, actor and co-founder Carrie Lund Cacioppo, and Associate Artistic Director and actor Ted Wioncek III.

John Davis
