August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running” opens next week at Lab Theater

In collaboration with Theatre Conspiracy, the Laboratory Theater of Florida’s 17th season continues with performances beginning next week of August Wilson’s realist drama “Two Trains Running.”

Chronologically, the play marks the seventh installment of the playwright’s American Century Cycle: a series of ten plays documenting the African American experience through each decade of the 20th century.

The play is set in a small neighborhood diner in Pittsburgh’s predominantly Black Hill District community in 1969. The diner serves as a gathering place for a group of regulars facing a rapidly changing world.

As the city prepares to demolish the diner as part “urban renewal,” the owner, Memphis is fighting for fair compensation, while the patrons debate history, justice, faith, and the promise of the civil rights movement.

Against the backdrop of Malcolm X’s legacy and the rise of Black Power, the play captures a community caught between hope and frustration, asking what true progress looks like—and what it costs.

We’ll dive into the play in a conversation with the show’s director Sonya McCarter and assistant director Shontae White.

If You Go: Theatre Conspiracy/Laboratory Theater of Florida’s production of “Two Trains Running”1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Performance Dates:

February 20, 21, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.

February 22, 28 at 2 p.m.

March 5, 6, 7 at 7:30 p.m.

March 1, 8 at 2 p.m.