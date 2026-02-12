© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running” opens next week at Lab Theater

By John Davis
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Theatre Conspiracy in conjunction with Laboratory Theater of Florida present August Wilson's "Two Trains Running" Feb. 20 - March 8.
Courtesy of Lab Theater/Theatre Conspiracy
Theatre Conspiracy in conjunction with Laboratory Theater of Florida present August Wilson's "Two Trains Running" Feb. 20 - March 8.

In collaboration with Theatre Conspiracy, the Laboratory Theater of Florida’s 17th season continues with performances beginning next week of August Wilson’s realist drama “Two Trains Running.”

Chronologically, the play marks the seventh installment of the playwright’s American Century Cycle: a series of ten plays documenting the African American experience through each decade of the 20th century.

The play is set in a small neighborhood diner in Pittsburgh’s predominantly Black Hill District community in 1969. The diner serves as a gathering place for a group of regulars facing a rapidly changing world.

As the city prepares to demolish the diner as part “urban renewal,” the owner, Memphis is fighting for fair compensation, while the patrons debate history, justice, faith, and the promise of the civil rights movement.

Against the backdrop of Malcolm X’s legacy and the rise of Black Power, the play captures a community caught between hope and frustration, asking what true progress looks like—and what it costs.

We’ll dive into the play in a conversation with the show’s director Sonya McCarter and assistant director Shontae White.

If You Go: Theatre Conspiracy/Laboratory Theater of Florida’s production of “Two Trains Running”1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Performance Dates:
February 20, 21, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.
February 22, 28 at 2 p.m.
March 5, 6, 7 at 7:30 p.m.
March 1, 8 at 2 p.m.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionArts & CultureTheaterTheatre ConspiracyLaboratory Theater of FloridaLocal TheatreAugust Wilson
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. August Wilson’s “Jitney” opens at the Alliance for the Arts
  2. Theatre Conspiracy mounts a production of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson”
  3. Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts empowers BIPOC artists in Southwest Florida