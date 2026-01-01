ENCORE: Florida Repertory Theatre partners with National New Play Network for a production of Brent Askari’s comedy “ADVICE”

Florida Repertory Theatre is mounting a production of award-winning playwright Brent Askari’s new comedy “ADVICE.” The production comes in partnership with the National New Play Network’s Rolling World Premiere program. The NNPN works with regional theater companies across the country to showcase emerging playwrighting talent and get their new plays produced.

“ADVICE” is three-character comedy of manners that offers a fresh, modern take on interpersonal relationships and existential anxiety. It’s about a couple, Joy and Ron, who are surprised with their screw-up friend Gary is offered a publishing deal for his self-help book. As the couple tries to dissuade Gary from giving up his stable employment in order to follow his dreams of becoming a life coach, Gary invites them to try out some of his couples exercises.

Things quickly go off the rails as Joy and Ron begin to uncover secrets that threaten to unravel their own relationship. Through themes of trust, ambition, relationships and self-delusion, the story challenges audiences to consider how we define success, and who is qualified to give advice to whom.

We’ll delve into the play and learn more about the NNPN’s efforts in a conversation with Askari, the director of the Florida Rep’s production of “ADVICE,” Brendon Fox, and NNPN Executive Director Nan Barnett.