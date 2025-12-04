© 2025 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Players Circle Theater performs the original holiday musical revue “Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show”

By John Davis
Published December 4, 2025 at 9:49 AM EST
AJ

A Southwest Florida tradition has returned with Players Circle Theater’s currently running production of the company’s original musical revue “Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show.”

The family-friendly holiday-themed variety show features storytelling, comedy, dancing, singing, some audience participation, and a broad blend of both classic and contemporary holiday tunes that delivers a heartwarming experience evoking the nostalgia of beloved old-time Christmas specials.

We take a deeper dive into the show with Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic director Bob Cacioppo who conceived of the show, and directs this year’s production. We also hear from the company’s Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III who co-wrote this year’s production with Cacioppo and who is among the cast.

If You Go:
Players Circle Theater’s production of “Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show”
13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Performance dates run Dec. 2 – 21
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
