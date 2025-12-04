Players Circle Theater performs the original holiday musical revue “Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show”

A Southwest Florida tradition has returned with Players Circle Theater’s currently running production of the company’s original musical revue “Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show.”

The family-friendly holiday-themed variety show features storytelling, comedy, dancing, singing, some audience participation, and a broad blend of both classic and contemporary holiday tunes that delivers a heartwarming experience evoking the nostalgia of beloved old-time Christmas specials.

We take a deeper dive into the show with Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic director Bob Cacioppo who conceived of the show, and directs this year’s production. We also hear from the company’s Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III who co-wrote this year’s production with Cacioppo and who is among the cast.