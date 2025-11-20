SCCF and Players Circle Theater team up for Climate Change Theatre Action

The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation and Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers are once again teaming up to bring Southwest Florida into a world-wide festival of short plays through an initiative called Climate Change Theatre Action.

Climate Change Theatre Action was founded by a consortium of professional playwrights and since its inaugural year in 2015, the festival has included more than 500 events in more than 30 countries and engaged tens of thousands of artists and audience members.

The festival aims to use theater as a tool to translate the climate crisis into personal, emotional and collective stories. Local Climate Change Theatre Action events take place every other year to coincide with the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which wraps up Nov. 21 in Brazil.

Professional playwrights from around the world are commissioned to write short one-act plays which are provided free of charge to participating organizations. This year’s event includes 10 brand new plays. Playwrights are given a prompt, and this year’s theme is “The Time Is Now.” The events here in Southwest Florida will include a selection of eight of those plays.

This marks the second time the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation and Players Circle Theater have teamed up for the event after taking part in the festival in 2023. Beyond the performances, each festival event is also encouraged to include an action component be it educational, civic, social or political.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theater/The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation Actors Joann Haley and John McKerrow performing playwright Nicolas Billon's "The Polar Bears," at the Climate Change Theatre Action play festival in Southwest Florida in 2023.

We’ll take a deeper dive into the festival in a conversation with Players Circle Theater co-founder, producing artistic director and actor Carrie Lund Cascioppo, and the SCCF’s Environmental Policy Director Matt DePaolis and Adult Education Director Jenny Evans.

We’ll also explore the SCCF’s legislative priorities heading into Florida’s 2026 legislative session, which begins Jan. 13.

If You Go:

Climate Change Theatre Action performances in Southwest Florida take place Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

SCCF’s Bailey Homestead Preserve

1300 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957

For tickets click here.

A second round of Climate Change Theatre Action performances takes place Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Players Circle Theater

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919For tickets, call the box office: 239-800-3292