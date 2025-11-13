© 2025 WGCU News
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

ENCORE: FGCU Jazz Combo performs with Benny Benack III

By John Davis
Published November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
John Davis, WGCU
Benny Benack III, FGCU Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Robertson and musicians with the FGCU Jazz Combo performed live in the WGCU Performance Studio. (combo members include Eduard Barcela on piano, Gabe Burgos on bass, Jonathan Eysaman on tenor saxophone, Diego Figueredo on trumpet, Robert Law on drums, and Alejandro Ramirez-Morales on guitar.)

We listen back to our show from earlier this year featuring Emmy-nominated jazz trumpeter, vocalist and composer Benny Benack III performing live in studio with musicians from the FGCU Jazz Combo.

Benack is among the special guest musicians brought in by FGCU Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Robertson to work with students. It’s all part of Robertson’s ongoing efforts to grow the jazz studies program at the university’s Bower School of Music.

FGCU Jazz Combo musicians included Eduard Barcela on piano, Gabe Burgos on bass, Jonathan Eysaman on tenor saxophone, Diego Figueredo on trumpet, Robert Law on drums, and Alejandro Ramirez-Morales on guitar.

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast Life Arts EditionGulf Coast LifejazzJazz BandLive MusicBower School of Music and the ArtsArts & Culture
