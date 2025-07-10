© 2025 WGCU News
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

ENCORE: More music from Benny Benack III and the FGCU Jazz Combo

By John Davis
Published July 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Jazz trumpeter, vocalist and composer Benny Benack III
Tayla Nebesky Photography
Jazz trumpeter, vocalist and composer Benny Benack III

We listen back to more of our show from earlier this year featuring Emmy-nominated jazz trumpeter, vocalist and composer Benny Benack III performing live in studio with musicians from the FGCU Jazz Combo.

Benack is the latest special guest musician brought in by bassist and FGCU Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Robertson to work with students. It’s all part of Robertson’s ongoing efforts to grow the jazz studies program at the university’s Bower School of Music.

Last month we featured a half-hour encore of this special in-studio recording, but that left out some of the jazz standards Benack and the trio performed, as well as a special bonus tune performed by Benack and Robertson, so we’ll be featuring those selections.

FGCU Jazz Combo musicians included Eduard Barcela on piano, Gabe Burgos on bass, Jonathan Eysaman on tenor saxophone, Diego Figueredo on trumpet, Robert Law on drums, and Alejandro Ramirez-Morales on guitar.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionjazzJazz BandLive MusicBower School of Music and the ArtsArts & Culture
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
