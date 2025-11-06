A conversation with the cast of the Florida Rep’s production of “Doubt, A Parable”

Florida Repertory Theatre in Fort Myers is mounting a production of playwright John Patrick Shanely’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning drama “Doubt, A Parable.” Set in the Catholic school in the Bronx in 1964, it’s a gripping story about suspicion, faith, and the struggle between conviction and uncertainty.

As the principal of the school, the strict and traditional Sister Aloysius confronts Father Flynn, a progressive young priest, about her suspicions of his sexual misconduct with a boy who is also the school’s first African American student. Her unshakable certainty sets off a moral battle that challenges faith, authority, and the limits of truth.

Through the play, Shanley asks audiences to confront their own beliefs and their capacity for doubt. When certainty is impossible, how do we live with doubt?

We will go behind the curtain for a deeper exploration of the play in a conversation with the entire cast of Florida Rep’s production including Julia Brothers, Matt Lytle, Taylor Reister and Alia Shakira.