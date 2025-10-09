© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

ENCORE: Players Circle Theater Seventh Season Preview

By John Davis
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT

Players Circle Theater is preparing a robust seventh season, which kicks off this month. The 2025-2026 season includes a fast-paced farce, a holiday musical revue, a musical adaptation of the classic novel “Little Women,” a family comedy, a romantic comedy, a dramedy and a one-woman show that includes a three-course meal prepared and served to a few lucky patrons.We’ll listen back to our season-preview conversation with Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionPlayers Circle TheaterArts & CultureLocal Theatre
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis